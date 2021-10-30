Amalgamated Bank Buys 38,892 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,892 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,097,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $248.59 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.30 and a twelve month high of $251.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.31 and its 200 day moving average is $221.20.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSI. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.54.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.