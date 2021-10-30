Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 461.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,208 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 640,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,876,000 after purchasing an additional 36,303 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 571.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.55.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $179.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.23. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.30 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.96%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

