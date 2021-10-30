Brokerages Anticipate Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $75.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $78,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 25,059 shares of company stock worth $397,836 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

