Analysts Set Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Target Price at C$17.44

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.44.

EFN has been the topic of several research reports. CSFB set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$13.45 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$11.72 and a twelve month high of C$15.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21. The company has a market cap of C$5.79 billion and a PE ratio of 20.47.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$235.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$234.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0055959 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

