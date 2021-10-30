Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vicor Corporation designs, manufactures and markets innovative, high performance modular power components, from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions, to enable customers to efficiently convert and manage power from the wall plug to the point-of-load. Vicor offers comprehensive product lines addressing a broad range of power conversion and management requirements across all power distribution architectures, including CPA, DPA, IBA, FPA and CBA. Vicor focuses on solutions for performance-critical applications in the following markets: enterprise and high performance computing, telecommunications and network infrastructure, industrial equipment and automation, vehicles and transportation and aerospace and defense electronics. Vicor’s holistic approach gives power system architects the flexibility to choose from modular, plug-and-play components ranging from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions. “

Get Vicor alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $151.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.13. Vicor has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $156.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vicor will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $140,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $737,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,251 shares of company stock valued at $18,105,855 in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the second quarter worth $32,760,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,296 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 59,208 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 136,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicor (VICR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.