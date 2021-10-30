Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Up 115.5% in October

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 115.5% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Taitron Components stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 26.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the second quarter valued at $113,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 180.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 81,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 106.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares in the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

