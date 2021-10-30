Short Interest in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Rises By 85.7%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 658,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $15,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. Silence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $658.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.98.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

