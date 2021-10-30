Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SELF opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Global Self Storage has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $6.77.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%.
Global Self Storage Company Profile
Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
