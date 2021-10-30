Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELF opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Global Self Storage has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $6.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Global Self Storage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 652,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 20,154 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global Self Storage by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Global Self Storage by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Self Storage by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Global Self Storage by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

