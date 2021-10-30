Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.45% of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of SQLV stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75. Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $39.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

