Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) shares rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.75. Approximately 87 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 27.32% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

