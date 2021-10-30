iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Stock Price Up 1.3%

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.93 and last traded at $58.93. Approximately 5,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 27,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.