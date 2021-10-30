Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Trading 1% Higher

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.20. 2,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 58,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.05). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 224.70% and a negative net margin of 3,218.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

About Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.