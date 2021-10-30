Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.27 and last traded at $22.47. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

AGGZF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ag Growth International to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

About Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF)

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

