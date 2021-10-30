Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.26.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $167.67 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $102.03 and a 52-week high of $168.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,122,000 after buying an additional 411,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after buying an additional 1,237,328 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,778,000 after buying an additional 246,033 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,277,000 after buying an additional 759,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

