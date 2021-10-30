Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Houlihan Lokey has a payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $112.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.79 and its 200 day moving average is $82.01. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $61.19 and a 1-year high of $113.14.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

HLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

