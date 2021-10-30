Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Trading Down 1.9%

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG) shares fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.90 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22.90 ($0.30). 12,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 218,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.35 ($0.31).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Resolute Mining from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. The company has a market capitalization of £250.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.81.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

