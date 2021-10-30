Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,635,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,973 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.97% of AbCellera Biologics worth $57,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $2,756,900.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $15.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ABCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

