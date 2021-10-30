Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 171,794 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,794 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021,042 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 64.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049,327 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,195,000. Finally, Founders Fund II Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after buying an additional 21,261,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR opened at $25.88 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $14,222,267.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,468,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,081,487 shares of company stock worth $174,747,268 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

