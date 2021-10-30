Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $224.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.79 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.37.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.