Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $5.12 Million Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,635,966,000 after acquiring an additional 125,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,596,000 after acquiring an additional 175,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,954 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 700,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $157.81 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.48 and its 200-day moving average is $153.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.