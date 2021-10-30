Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,752,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,767 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.77% of Flowers Foods worth $90,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.08. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $25.55.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

