7,000 Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,956,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,985,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,176,000. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.58.

BSY opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $4,950,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

