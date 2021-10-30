Utah Retirement Systems Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,424,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,724,000 after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $207,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total transaction of $270,711.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,635.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,853 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $395.31 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $240.86 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.54 and a 200-day moving average of $374.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DECK. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

