Utah Retirement Systems Buys 2,100 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $204,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth $236,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COLM stock opened at $103.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

