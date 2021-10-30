Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 591.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $39,805,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,993,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 514,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,919,000 after acquiring an additional 225,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after acquiring an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.17. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $123.72.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

