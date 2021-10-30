Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Trading Down 0.1%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €42.42 ($49.91) and last traded at €42.86 ($50.42). 80,278 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €42.92 ($50.49).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79.

About Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

