Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of 66.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.93 million.

NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $18.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. Columbia Financial has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Financial will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 178.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,255 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Columbia Financial worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.