McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.88.

Shares of MCK opened at $207.88 on Friday. McKesson has a 12 month low of $143.26 and a 12 month high of $210.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,993 shares of company stock worth $9,410,962 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

