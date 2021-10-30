Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price to $80.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.68.

Shares of WDC opened at $52.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average is $65.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

