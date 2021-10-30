WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Shares of WETF stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $955.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.81. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WETF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Investments stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 578,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.14% of WisdomTree Investments worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

