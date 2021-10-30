Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.230-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.08 billion-$5.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion.Encompass Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.23-4.38 EPS.

Shares of EHC opened at $63.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average is $76.50. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Encompass Health stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,463 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Encompass Health worth $52,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

