KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $126.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $122.64. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,090.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,074.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,960.92 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,601.57 and a 1 year high of $2,973.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,819.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,585.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

