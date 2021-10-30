Qcash (QC) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $70.49 million and $171.48 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00071932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00096157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,827.41 or 1.00416316 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.79 or 0.06986709 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00021902 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

