aelf Price Hits $0.57 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 30th. One aelf coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000929 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $311.50 million and approximately $46.27 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.29 or 0.00318803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00049047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.64 or 0.00247916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00098385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004434 BTC.

aelf (ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The official website for aelf is aelf.io . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

