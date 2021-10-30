ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Short Interest Update

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the September 30th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ARFXF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.23.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

