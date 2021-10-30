ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Short Interest Update

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the September 30th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
ARFXF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.23.
About ProMIS Neurosciences
