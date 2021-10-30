Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $4,100.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $3,950.00 target price (down previously from $4,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,096.30.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,372.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,377.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,385.35. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
