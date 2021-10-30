Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $4,100.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $3,950.00 target price (down previously from $4,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,096.30.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,372.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,377.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,385.35. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 52.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.