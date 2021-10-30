FORA Capital LLC Acquires 622 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII opened at $299.28 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $266.77 and a 52-week high of $356.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,969 shares of company stock worth $5,776,946 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LII. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.50.

Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

