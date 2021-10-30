FORA Capital LLC Invests $801,000 in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Autohome by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,144 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 64,209 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at about $691,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Autohome by 2,327.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 47,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $39.35 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

