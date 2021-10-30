FORA Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 1,060.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in PPD were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in PPD in the first quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPD by 77.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPD in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PPD in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in PPD in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

PPD opened at $47.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23. PPD, Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.06.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

