Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:AVTR opened at $40.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Avantor has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $44.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45.
In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,651,457.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,503,592 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.28.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
See Also: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.