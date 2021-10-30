Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $40.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Avantor has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $44.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,651,457.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,503,592 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avantor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Avantor worth $21,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.28.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

