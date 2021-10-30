Piper Sandler Increases The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $205.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $194.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hershey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

HSY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Hershey from $174.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.55.

Shares of HSY opened at $175.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

