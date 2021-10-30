FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $47.16 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.