CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CS Disco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.70.

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $57.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.37. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $80,323,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $410,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock worth $126,878,407.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CS Disco stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

