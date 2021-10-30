CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAF) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CNPAF opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. CNP Assurances has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.
CNP Assurances Company Profile
