SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SWI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.73.

NYSE:SWI opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $25.62.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 8.35%. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth about $61,040,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,451,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 307.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 919,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 693,565 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,432,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,084,000 after purchasing an additional 675,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at about $6,590,000.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

