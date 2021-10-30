FORA Capital LLC Sells 4,673 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in W. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $506,216,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Wayfair by 18.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $334,304,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Wayfair by 311,389.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,100,000 after purchasing an additional 731,765 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,096,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total transaction of $1,462,455.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,814 shares of company stock worth $3,901,566 in the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.35.

NYSE W opened at $249.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.94 and its 200-day moving average is $287.68. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.09 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 3.07.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

