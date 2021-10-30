14,877 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,049,000 after buying an additional 2,675,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,342,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $997,787,000 after buying an additional 1,829,607 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,942,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,482,000 after buying an additional 493,607 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,302,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,307,000 after buying an additional 596,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 26.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,315,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,734 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.