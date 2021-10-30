UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,051 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.60% of Align Technology worth $289,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,928,000 after acquiring an additional 33,588 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,744,000 after buying an additional 69,980 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,906,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

Align Technology stock opened at $624.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $417.36 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $671.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $636.75.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,186 shares of company stock worth $12,147,358. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.