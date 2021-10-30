UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,005,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,654 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $318,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Chubb by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $195.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.93. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $128.52 and a 1 year high of $197.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.88.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

