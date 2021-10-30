Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Down 60.9% in October

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the September 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ANZBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $21.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

